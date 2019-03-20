Craig community fights to protect town from Missouri River flood

(CRAIG, Mo.)— The residents of Craig, Mo. continue to prepare for the worst as flood waters near the small northwest Missouri town, but they're not giving up on protecting their town.

"Lots of water and lots of mud," Craig mayor Rhonda Hunziger said.

Community members are working around the clock to keep Craig safe from the flood.

"We need to get people to safety that's the most important thing and then to save the town," Holt County 2nd District Commissioner David Carroll said.

The rising flood waters Monday night and early Tuesday morning levee breaches forced Craig officials to issue a mandatory evacuation Tueday afternoon.

But many stayed.

From moving sand, to bagging it, and creating the make-shift levees, everyone in the community is doing their part to prevent disaster.

They're staying cause they're helping to try and save this town," Councilman Bruce Ideker said.

With waters flowing down from the breached Tarkio River and waters creeping up from the south, the town is remaining hopeful, but understand the situation.

"Not knowing whether or not we're going to be able to stop it or not," Hunziger said.

The town has faced flooding before in 2011, but this one is different for them.

"It's worse than back in '11 or '93," Ideker said.

Record crests along the Missouri River are pushing water toward Craig from multiple directions, but the individuals in the town continue to fight for their community.

"Just aren't words to describe how we've come together and try to achieve—to save this town," Hunziger said.