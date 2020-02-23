Craig continues effort to raise fund for levee repairs

(CRAIG, Mo.) it’s a marathon effort for the city of Craig as the town came together at the high school Saturday for another fundraiser to help raise money for levee repairs.

"Right now we’re sitting at about $6,900 raised," Missy Foster, city clerk city of Craig said. "that’s a long way from a million."

It’s an uphill battle for the small Holt County town, vendors at the event shared that many residents are still recovering from last year’s floods.

"I don’t think that it’s overexaggerating to call the loss devastating for families," Katlyn Canon, Northwest Health said. "Some of them don’t have a timeline to get back in."

There's an additional concern as the nearby levee remains damaged, many feel the area will likely see more flooding this year.

"We’re wide open for it to happen again," David Carroll, Holt County Commissioner said.

Despite the uncertainty, Craig residents are still fighting to save their town, fueled by a sense of purpose and pride for their community.

"They’re very resilient and they’re fighting their way back," Carroll said. "We’re trying to help them in every way they can."

Foster said the push to raise money has been a confidence boost for the town, she added some have expressed interest in new business development.

"I’ve already heard rumors of somebody saying 'I’m gonna put a grocery store in town,'" She said. "I’ve heard another person say 'I’m gonna bring a bar and grill in town.'"

The people who call it home said they want to do all they can to keep the town of Craig alive.

"We need to get the word spread out there," Foster said. "We want to get this permanent levee up for the people that are still here and want to remain here."

More information on how to donate to the town's levee fund can be found on their Facebook page.