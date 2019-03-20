Clear

Craig flooding forces familes to leave homes behind

The flood waters broke through the levees and sandbags surrounding Craig Wednesday.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 11:07 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(CRAIG, Mo.)— The flood waters broke through the levees and sandbags surrounding Craig Wednesday.

"That's what it felt like—just kind of like boom," Craig resident Reno Long said. "It came into town all of a sudden."

In a matter of hours Wednesday, water flooded the streets and homes in the small town. 

"Going in there now, it's just a mud pit," Long said. "Water and mud just everywhere."

The Long family was forced out of their home as the flood waters rose quickly in town. 

"We just tried to get everything out before it go too bad," Long said. 

Long and several community members spent countless hours trying to save their town. 

But as the flood waters rose, the historic flooding became too strong to overcome. 

"Everybody kept saying the Tark (Tarkio River) is holding it back," Long said. "Tark's holding it back and then all of a sudden yesterday morning— boom. It breached the top of the levee and slowly, it came to town."

The Long family will be staying with relatives in Maitland, Mo. 

A shelter is also in place at the First Christian Church in Mound City, Mo. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Temperatures will continue to warm up by the end of the workweek as they go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. The best chance is looking right now to be on Saturday. The rain should move out on Monday making way for mostly sunny skies by Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events