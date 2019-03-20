Craig flooding forces familes to leave homes behind

(CRAIG, Mo.)— The flood waters broke through the levees and sandbags surrounding Craig Wednesday.
"That's what it felt like—just kind of like boom," Craig resident Reno Long said. "It came into town all of a sudden."
In a matter of hours Wednesday, water flooded the streets and homes in the small town.
"Going in there now, it's just a mud pit," Long said. "Water and mud just everywhere."
The Long family was forced out of their home as the flood waters rose quickly in town.
"We just tried to get everything out before it go too bad," Long said.
Long and several community members spent countless hours trying to save their town.
But as the flood waters rose, the historic flooding became too strong to overcome.
"Everybody kept saying the Tark (Tarkio River) is holding it back," Long said. "Tark's holding it back and then all of a sudden yesterday morning— boom. It breached the top of the levee and slowly, it came to town."
The Long family will be staying with relatives in Maitland, Mo.
A shelter is also in place at the First Christian Church in Mound City, Mo.
