Craig issues mandatory evacuation due to flooding

(CRAIG, Mo.) A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Craig due to flooding.
The city issued the evacuation order Wednesday morning.
Parts of northwest Missouri saw between 2-4 inches of rain last night.
