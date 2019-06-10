Craig placed under boil advisory

(CRAIG, Mo.)- A boil advisory has been issued for Craig.

According to city clerk Missy Foster, the advisory is for all Craig residents and all people who receive water from the city.

The advisory will be in effect until crews can fix the line break due to flooding at Big Lake, said Foster.

City officials said the break happened around midnight Sunday night but the issue was found at 8:46 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews are currently on the scene.

It is recommended that customers boil all water used in the preparation of food and beverage for consumption for approximately 2 minutes.

For additional questions call the City of Craig at 660-683-5412.