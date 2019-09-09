Clear

Craig placed under boil advisory

A boil advisory has been issued for Craig residents.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019

(CRAIG, Mo.) A boil advisory has been issued for Craig.

According to city clerk Missy Foster, the advisory is for all Craig residents and all people who receive water from the city.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

It is recommended that customers boil all water used in the preparation of food and beverage consumption for approximately 2 minutes.

The late summer-heat is making a comeback for much of the upcoming work week. Highs Monday are going to be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
