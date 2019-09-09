Craig placed under boil advisory

(CRAIG, Mo.) A boil advisory has been issued for Craig.
According to city clerk Missy Foster, the advisory is for all Craig residents and all people who receive water from the city.
The advisory is in effect until further notice.
It is recommended that customers boil all water used in the preparation of food and beverage consumption for approximately 2 minutes.
