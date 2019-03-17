Craig prepares for possible town flooding

(CRAIG, Mo.)— The Missouri River crested at a record level at Brownville, Neb. (45.73 feet) and a near record level at Rulo, Neb. (26.75) causing mass flooding to areas in Atchison and Holt counties—forcing the town of Craig to prepare for the worst.

"Personally myself, unless I am forced out of here," Craig mayor Rhonda Hunziger said. "I'm not leaving."

The mayor's sentiment is one shared by many living in the small town.

Community members have been working around the clock the last few days—sandbagging and making preparations for the town.

"Every time we've had a flood, we levee in," Hunziger said.

A town of just more than 200 people, in Holt County sitting in northwest Missouri, are fighting for their homes.

"We may not act like a tight community, but see for yourself," Hunziger said.

With water taking over and turning highways into temporary lakes to the north of Craig and water from the south pushing toward the area, the community received help from neighboring towns.

"We're going to still do what we're doing because we will do anything we can to keep this town dry," Hunziger said.

The American Red Cross in St. Joseph brought food and water up to the workers Sunday.

And with friends, families, and neighbors spending countless hours working, they're remaining hopeful.

"It's all precautions," Hunziger said.

After a long few days, Hunziger headed home Saturday night and reflected on all of the help and support her town continues to receive.

"I just sat in my chair and took my shoes off first thing and I cried, you know, to see everyone come together," Hunziger said.