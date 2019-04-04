Clear

Craig students return to classroom

It's been two weeks since the Craig R-III school and the town was flooded, but now students are returning to school—just in a different location.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 8:53 AM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 8:54 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(CRAIG, Mo.)— It's been two weeks since the Craig R-III school and the town was flooded, but now students are returning to school—just in a different location.

"It's really great to have the students back," Superintendent Mike Leach said. "They're happy to be back."

Craig students will be temporarily going to school at the River of Hope Fellowship Church just south of Mound City. 

The students started back Wednesday and when they got there, they saw all of the clothes and supplies surrounding communities and school districts donated.

"These are the worst of times for a lot of our people, but these worst of times has brought out the best in humanity," Leach said. "Just amazed at the love and the giving spirit."

With the threat of flooding still in the forecast, school will remain at the church until at least the end of April. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
A disturbance is passing through NW Missouri and NE Kansas for your Thursday, bringing in some scattered rain chances. The rain and cloud cover will keep us cool as temperatures will only be going up into the middle to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events