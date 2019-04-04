Craig students return to classroom

(CRAIG, Mo.)— It's been two weeks since the Craig R-III school and the town was flooded, but now students are returning to school—just in a different location.

"It's really great to have the students back," Superintendent Mike Leach said. "They're happy to be back."

Craig students will be temporarily going to school at the River of Hope Fellowship Church just south of Mound City.

The students started back Wednesday and when they got there, they saw all of the clothes and supplies surrounding communities and school districts donated.

"These are the worst of times for a lot of our people, but these worst of times has brought out the best in humanity," Leach said. "Just amazed at the love and the giving spirit."

With the threat of flooding still in the forecast, school will remain at the church until at least the end of April.