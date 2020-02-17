(CRAIG, Mo.) The City of Craig has sent out a boil water advisory following a potential water tower leak that occurred Sunday.
The city is investigating a leak after reports of decreasing water tower levels. On Monday morning, officials issued a boil advisory as a precaution due to the loss of water in the system.
Residents, as well as all Craig water customers, are asked to boil water for one minute before using water for drinking, brushing teeth, and food prep.
Officials said they would inform residents when tests confirm no bacteria is present and they no longer need to boil water.
Related Content
- Craig water customers asked to boil water
- Craig placed under boil advisory
- Craig placed under boil advisory
- Worth County water customers without water
- Precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been Lifted
- Water service restored to Worth County customers
- Precautionary boil water advisory for 30 customers in south St. Joseph
- Precautionary Boil Water Advisory in Effect South of St. Joe
- Precautionary boil water advisory in parts of St. Joseph
- Boil water advisory issued for the City of Atchison, Kansas
Scroll for more content...