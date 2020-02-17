Clear

Craig water customers asked to boil water

The City of Craig has sent out a boil water advisory following a potential water tower leak that occurred Sunday.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 8:06 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

The city is investigating a leak after reports of decreasing water tower levels. On Monday morning, officials issued a boil advisory as a precaution due to the loss of water in the system.

Residents, as well as all Craig water customers, are asked to boil water for one minute before using water for drinking, brushing teeth, and food prep.

Officials said they would inform residents when tests confirm no bacteria is present and they no longer need to boil water.

