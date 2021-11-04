At least one person hurt in car crash just outside of St. Joseph

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) At least one person was hurt in a car crash just outside of St. Joseph Thursday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on southeast Mason Road. Highway Patrol said the car came up over a hill and then ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Trooper Robert Dudeck said multiple people were transported to the hospital but the extent of the injuries, or the exact number of people injured, is not known at this time.

He also said because it’s early in the investigation, he does not know why the car crashed.

“We need to talk to the driver and the passenger of the vehicle to kind of put things together and put them in perspective before we make that determination,” said Dudeck.