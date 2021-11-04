Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

At least one person hurt in car crash just outside of St. Joseph

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on southeast Mason Road. Highway Patrol said the car came up over a hill and then ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Posted: Nov 4, 2021 8:57 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2021 8:59 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) At least one person was hurt in a car crash just outside of St. Joseph Thursday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on southeast Mason Road. Highway Patrol said the car came up over a hill and then ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Trooper Robert Dudeck said multiple people were transported to the hospital but the extent of the injuries, or the exact number of people injured, is not known at this time.

He also said because it’s early in the investigation, he does not know why the car crashed.

“We need to talk to the driver and the passenger of the vehicle to kind of put things together and put them in perspective before we make that determination,” said Dudeck.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Atchison
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Temperatures warmed up today with highs in the mid 50s. Today we started out with partly cloudy skies but skies cleared out by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue to warm on Friday with a breezy wind from the south. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The warm up trend will continue this weekend with highs making a run for the 70s on Sunday. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories