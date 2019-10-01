Clear

UPDATE: Passing lane now open on northbound I-29 in St. Joseph

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the passing lane of northbound I-29 is now open near an accident between Faraon St. and Frederick Ave.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 7:32 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 7:52 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the passing lane of northbound I-29 is now open near an accident between Faraon St. and Frederick Ave.

The crash happened between Frederick Ave. and Faraon St. just before 7:30 a.m. The crash involves a wrong-way driver.

KQ2 is working to learn more about the crash and will provide details when they become available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Another very unseasonable day is expected on this first day of October with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. Aside from temperatures, the main story moving forward will be the threat for widespread heavy rainfall and severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events