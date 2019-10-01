UPDATE: Passing lane now open on northbound I-29 in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the passing lane of northbound I-29 is now open near an accident between Faraon St. and Frederick Ave.
The crash happened between Frederick Ave. and Faraon St. just before 7:30 a.m. The crash involves a wrong-way driver.
KQ2 is working to learn more about the crash and will provide details when they become available.
