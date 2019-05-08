Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: 24th Street crash damaged 5 cars, people involved ran

St. Joseph Police said a search is underway for a group of people in connection with a head-on car crash Wednesday night.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 9:39 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 9:53 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police said a search is underway for a group of people in connection with a head-on car crash Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Brett Kelley, a silver car with a black hood was driving north on 24th Street and crashed head-on with a car traveling south. The two cars then crashed into three parked cars along the 1300 block of S. 24th Street.

People from both cars jumped out and then ran from the scene.

Kelley said SJPD has not caught anyone involved with the crash yet but they do know the silver car was reported stolen from Maysville earlier in the day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Eventually by the end of the work week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures, behind a cold front that will pass through Thursday morning. Highs by Thursday through Saturday will be below average in the middle 50s to upper 60s. We will be mostly sunny and dry Thursday afternoon & Friday with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Mother's Day on Sunday & early next week is looking great with lots of sunshine and temperatures back up to near normal with the 70s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events