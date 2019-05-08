Police: 24th Street crash damaged 5 cars, people involved ran

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police said a search is underway for a group of people in connection with a head-on car crash Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Brett Kelley, a silver car with a black hood was driving north on 24th Street and crashed head-on with a car traveling south. The two cars then crashed into three parked cars along the 1300 block of S. 24th Street.

People from both cars jumped out and then ran from the scene.

Kelley said SJPD has not caught anyone involved with the crash yet but they do know the silver car was reported stolen from Maysville earlier in the day.