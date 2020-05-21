Crash involving MoDOT Truck shuts down traffic on I-229

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Much of southbound I-229 was shut down Thursday afternoon after an accident between a MoDOT truck and a semi vehicle.

The accident happened just north of downtown on the interstate between the Highland and St. Joseph Ave. exits.

Police on the scene said the semi driver was in the same lane as the MoDOT work truck and didn't see it in time to safely get around.

There were no injures, but the driver of the semi will face multiple citations according to police.

Police said this incident is a reminder to always stay vigilant behind the wheel, and watch for road crews. The semi vehicle was carrying packages for delivery. Traffic in the area was shut down for a time a crew worked to clean up the scene.