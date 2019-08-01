Crash involving motorcycle sends one person to hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and two vehicles on the South Belt Highway.

According to police, a passenger on the motorcycle was taken to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else received medical attention.

The accident happened under the U.S. Highway 36 bridge on the South Belt Highway around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.