Clear

Crash involving motorcycle sends one person to hospital

One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and two vehicles on the South Belt Highway.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 9:00 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 9:07 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and two vehicles on the South Belt Highway.

According to police, a passenger on the motorcycle was taken to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else received medical attention.

The accident happened under the U.S. Highway 36 bridge on the South Belt Highway around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police are investigating what caused the crash. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area Viewing Area through Saturday morning as we're expecting rounds of moderate to heavy rain over the next 48 hours. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches will be possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events