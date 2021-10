(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the area of S 6th & Monterey St. around 10 a.m., they said a vehicle turning onto 6th St. struck another sending that vehicle into a third.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles involved were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be fine. Police said they don't consider the intersection to be dangerous.

Citations are pending.