(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) One man is dead and another seriously injured in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. A 2008 Chevrolet Corvette was driving westbound on state highway 190 eight miles west of Chillicothe when it crested a hill at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then became airborne and travelled off the north side of the road. The vehicle then continued down a ditch, striking an embankment and becoming airborne once more.
As a result of the crash, 80-year old Edward Gault was killed. A 15-year old boy sustained serious injuries and has been life-flighted to Truman Medical Center.
Both people in the vehicle were wearing safety devices.
Livingston County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Crash kills 80-year old man near Chillicothe
- Chillicothe Hosts Holiday Expo
- Chillicothe uproots historic church
- 2 killed in head-on crash near Chillicothe
- Sliced Bread Day in Chillicothe
- One Person Dead After Fatal Crash in Chillicothe
- Chillicothe Football Coach Phil Willard Retires
- Benton, Chillicothe Grab Conference Wins Thursday
- High Winds Cause Damage in Chillicothe
- 3 charged in Chillicothe railroad bridge fire