Crash kills 80-year old man near Chillicothe

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) One man is dead and another seriously injured in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. A 2008 Chevrolet Corvette was driving westbound on state highway 190 eight miles west of Chillicothe when it crested a hill at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then became airborne and travelled off the north side of the road. The vehicle then continued down a ditch, striking an embankment and becoming airborne once more.

As a result of the crash, 80-year old Edward Gault was killed. A 15-year old boy sustained serious injuries and has been life-flighted to Truman Medical Center.

Both people in the vehicle were wearing safety devices.

Livingston County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.