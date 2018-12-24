Clear

Crash kills 80-year old man near Chillicothe

One man is dead and another seriously injured in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 7:11 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) One man is dead and another seriously injured in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. A 2008 Chevrolet Corvette was driving westbound on state highway 190 eight miles west of Chillicothe when it crested a hill at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then became airborne and travelled off the north side of the road. The vehicle then continued down a ditch, striking an embankment and becoming airborne once more.

As a result of the crash, 80-year old Edward Gault was killed. A 15-year old boy sustained serious injuries and has been life-flighted to Truman Medical Center.

Both people in the vehicle were wearing safety devices.

Livingston County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
A few light rain showers are possible this evening and overnight. The good news is that all rain will be moving out of here by Christmas morning. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events