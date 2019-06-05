Clear
Crash kills Stanberry teen

A Stanberry teenager was killed in a crash on Highway O at noon on Wednesday.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 8:44 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 8:47 PM

(GENTRY CO., Mo.) A Stanberry teenager was killed in a crash on Highway O at noon on Wednesday.

According to crash reports, Kameron Wallace, 17, was driving a tractor that was pulling a hay mower, when Jacobi Zimmerman, 26, tried to pass him in a dump truck. Both were eastbound on Highway O about 4 miles west of Gentry.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, Wallace moved into the center of the highway while trying to avoid a culvert, at the same time as Zimmerman was trying to pass him. In an attempt to try to avoid Wallace, Zimmerman went off the north side of the road. Zimmerman ended up hitting Wallace.

The hay mower disconnected from the tractor. The tractor then rolled off the north side of the road and into a ditch.

The dump truck rolled onto the driver's side after hitting the tractor.

Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zimmerman suffered minor injuries.

Highway Patrol spent several hours working the scene, trying to pull the dump off the road, and the tractor out of the ditch.

