Crash near Gower sends four to the hospital

A head-on car crash on U.S. 169 near Gower sent four people, including one child and a teen, to the hospital around noon Sunday.

Posted: Jul 4, 2021 5:06 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO.) A head-on car crash on U.S. 169 near Gower sent four people, including one child and a teen, to the hospital around noon Sunday.

According to a Highway Patrol crash report, the 17-year-old was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. 169 south, about four miles outside of Gower, and crossed the highway into lanes heading north. The Equinox crashed head-on into 40-year-old Curtis Faulconer, of Smithville, driving a 2017 GMC Sierra.

Faulconer and his passenger, 39-year-old Jeremy McAlister, of Milan, were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for serious injuries. The 17-year-old driver of the Equinox was life-flighted to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City with serious injuries. The 11-year-old passenger of the Equinox was also seriously hurt in the crash and was taken to Mosaic Life Care.

All four individuals were wearing seatbelts.

Highway Patrol does not disclose the names of minors involved in online crash reports following a 2019 policy change.

