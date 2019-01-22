Crash near Lathrop kills 79-year-old man

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) An accident near Lathrop killed a 79-year-old Cowgill man Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:21 p.m. at US 69 and MO 116 just east of Lathrop.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Leonard Vanderpool was driving east on MO 116 when an SUV failed to stop at the intersection at US 69.

The SUV struck the front of Vanderpool's Buick Regal. Vanderpool was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, Wei Li, 29, of Cameron, was not hurt. Two passengers in Li's car, Fang Ming, 58, and Anna Chen, 16, suffered minor injuries.

The patrol said Li was the only one wearing a seat belt.