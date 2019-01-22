Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Crash near Lathrop kills 79-year-old man

The crash happened around 8:21 p.m. at US 69 and MO 116 just east of Lathrop.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 9:31 AM

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) An accident near Lathrop killed a 79-year-old Cowgill man Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:21 p.m. at US 69 and MO 116 just east of Lathrop.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Leonard Vanderpool was driving east on MO 116 when an SUV failed to stop at the intersection at US 69.

The SUV struck the front of Vanderpool's Buick Regal. Vanderpool was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, Wei Li, 29, of Cameron, was not hurt. Two passengers in Li's car, Fang Ming, 58, and Anna Chen, 16, suffered minor injuries.

The patrol said Li was the only one wearing a seat belt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until early Wednesday morning. Rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow this evening. This will lead to slick roads across the area tonight and Wednesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events