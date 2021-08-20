Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Crash shuts down part of I-29 Friday morning

A crash involving a semi-truck closed down part of southbound Interstate-29 in Platte County early Friday morning.

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 3:51 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 3:53 PM

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A crash involving a semi-truck closed down part of southbound Interstate-29 in Platte County early Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old William Loyd was driving southbound on I-29 when he struck a stalled pickup truck in the roadway. The stalled pickup had been involved in an earlier crash. Loyd then traveled off the right side of the road and into the guardrail, before striking an embankment and overturning.

The driver of the pickup was not inside at the time of the crash.

MSHP reports that Loyd was not injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Today was another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. A cold front is moving through the area tonight, and that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe, with the main threats being strong winds, hail, and flooding. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. The cold front moving through will briefly cool us down on Saturday but the heat will make a return on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories