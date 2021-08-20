Crash shuts down part of I-29 Friday morning

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A crash involving a semi-truck closed down part of southbound Interstate-29 in Platte County early Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old William Loyd was driving southbound on I-29 when he struck a stalled pickup truck in the roadway. The stalled pickup had been involved in an earlier crash. Loyd then traveled off the right side of the road and into the guardrail, before striking an embankment and overturning.

The driver of the pickup was not inside at the time of the crash.

MSHP reports that Loyd was not injured.