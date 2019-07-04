Crews prepare for Fourth of July fireworks show

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the second year in a row, Premier Pyrotechnics will be lighting up the St. Joseph skyline with more than 400 fireworks cells in honor of the Fourth of July. The show usually lasts about 20 minutes, but the preparation for it lasts far longer.

Lead pyrotechnician Joseph Raack says his team started preparing for the show started months ago.

"It's a whole lot of planning and prep, for this show it's been in process for probably about a month and a half to two months to get this ready," said Raack.

Then after planning, its 20 hours of set-up the day of.

"We got here and started unloading at 7:30 this morning, I probably won't be home until 1 in the morning," said Raack.

Unlike last year, the pyrotechnics crew had to deal with scattered rain during set up, but they say they came prepared.

"We've done everything from setting up during a raging thunderstorm to a bright sunny day it really just comes down to checking the weather and being prepared," said Raack, "we have tarps and tents to keep the product dry."

The fireworks show kicks off after 15 minutes after dark.