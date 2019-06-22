Clear
Crews battle fire in downtown Savannah

Fire crews are battling a fire in downtown Savannah Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Fire crews are battling a fire in downtown Savannah Saturday afternoon.

The fire is happening near the intersection of S. 5th St. and W. Main St.

KQ2 has a reporter on scene and is working to learn more details.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all counties along and west of I-35 until 10:00 p.m., it does not include Livingston County.
