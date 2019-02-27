Clear
Crews battle fire in midtown St. Joseph

Crews are battling a structure fire in midtown St. Joseph Wednesday morning.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 12:12 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Crews are battling a structure fire in midtown St. Joseph Wednesday morning.

*UPDATE*

Fire officials said two people were in the home but were able to get out. One person is refusing medical treatment. 

*END OF UPDATE*

Fire crews responded to a fire just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 19th and Faraon Street. 

KQ2 has a reporter on the scene and will provide updates as they become available. 

A weak disturbance is pushing through this Wednesday morning, bringing some freeing drizzle to the area. We could deal with a few slick spots. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower to middle 20s.
