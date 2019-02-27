Crews battle fire in midtown St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Crews are battling a structure fire in midtown St. Joseph Wednesday morning.
*UPDATE*
Fire officials said two people were in the home but were able to get out. One person is refusing medical treatment.
*END OF UPDATE*
Fire crews responded to a fire just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 19th and Faraon Street.
KQ2 has a reporter on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
