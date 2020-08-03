Clear
Crews remove 25 ton tree trunk from Contrary Creek

It took around six hours and a massive crane from Brooner Crane and Construction to remove the 25-ton tree trunk from the creek.

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 3:21 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A problematic tree is finally out of Contrary Creek.

Workers were out Monday morning removing a huge cottonwood from the creek east of the Marie Street bridge. It took around six hours and a massive crane from Brooner Crane and Construction to remove the 25-ton tree trunk from the creek.

"If we didn't get that tree out it was going to be there forever," said Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook. "You talk about a 25-ton tree trunk with a root ball on the end of it, it's not going to move. We needed to get it out."

Hook believes the massive tree fell due to erosion in the creek. It has become a hazard as crews continue with cleanup efforts following destructive flooding on July 20.

More than 150 homes suffered damage from floodwaters when water overflowed from the creek in the city's Southside.

A high pressure system is in control of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Wednesday. This will give the region a terrific 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.
