Crews respond to Felix St. fire Friday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews responded to a structure fire at a home on the 2900 block of Felix St. shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, a home with smoke coming from the roof was found.
The St. Joseph Fire Department is still on scene and working on getting inside the home.
It is unclear if anyone was inside at the time.
