Crews work around the clock during snow storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Department of Transportation and St. Joseph city crews worked around the clock during the latest snow storm Friday night and Saturday.

"We were really prepared this time for it," MoDOT's Jennifer Sardigal said. "We prepared a few days in advance cause they knew the Chiefs game was going on today and there's a bunch of college kids going back to school, so we were really far ahead. The biggest challenge, I guess, is that we couldn't pretreat anything because of the rain that came in before the snow."

More than 170 MoDOT trucks were out in the Northwest District, while the city of St. Joseph had at least 15 trucks out working.

Streets and Infrastructure Superintendent Kevin Schneider said the newest concern heading into Saturday night is the potential of refreezing.

"That would be the main thing if any of the streets that we cleared, re-freeze," Schneider said. "We do put salt down, the last truck in the crew does put salt down, so that does keep that from happening, but it just depends if we get a lot of melting and it kind of waters that down would be the main concern."

For information regarding state roads, here is the MoDOT Traveler's map.