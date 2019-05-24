Clear

Crews working to protect Heritage Park shelter from potential flooding

Posted: May. 24, 2019 9:56 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department crews worked Friday to protect the shelter at Heritage Park.

"We were just finishing up the repairs from the previous flooding to the building," Director Chuck Kempf said. "We were ready to open it back up."

Instead of using normal sanndbags, crews put up boxes full of sand to protect the structure from potential flooding. The Missouri River at St. Joseph is expected to crest at 25.9 feet on Sunday at noon, which is below Major Flood level, but crews still want to be prepared. 

"We're hopeful that will hold the water out of the building," Kempf said. "We don't want to lose the building again."

Just two months ago, the building and ball fields at Heritage Park were under water. 

Fast forward to now and officials are preparing for the event of more flooding. 

"Yesterday we got information that showed levels that will, if they are achieved, will put water over Heritage Complex again," Kempf said.

There's no certainty the projections will come to fruition, but crews aren't taking chances. 

"All the work we're doing, you try and measure that, is it worth doing work that you may not need to do, but if you don't do it and you have the significant damage again," Kempf said. 

Besides potentially losing the shelter in another flood, there would be considerable loss of tourism and revenue from tournaments played at the complex. 

