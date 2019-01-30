Crime Stoppers launch new app for anonymous crime reporting

(ST.JOSEPH,MO)Local law enforcement will soon be following the lead of the Kansas City Police Department by implementing a new mobile app that allows citizens to anonymously submit information to the crime tips hotline. Beginning in February St. Joseph Crime Stoppers will launch P3Tips, an app that allows users to submit crime tips from their personal computer or smartphone.

Crime Stoppers Board President Gregg Lewis said the new system will not replace the tips hotline, but offer more options for people to report crimes in the area.

The app allows users to select the type of crime they’ve witnessed and fill out an anonymous information sheet.

"That will take you to a link and there is some drop down boxes to select your state and select St. Joseph,Missouri,”Lewis said. “You can make a tip there online, it's still completely anonymous, just like the 238-TIPS line always has been."

Witnesses will also be able to upload any additional video clips or pictures from the incident.

"If someone's got a picture or a video of a crime happening, then they can send it straight to the police department or sheriff's department through this link,"Lewis said.

Officers are hoping the new app will help filter out hype from crime watch groups on social media and give users direct communication with police.

"There are a lot of crime pages out there on Facebook, Twitter and the police department, sheriff's department, we don't really ever see those,”Lewis said. "With this we hope that those people that are putting information on these crime watch pages, they will see something on there, maybe copy and paste it. They can then take that and drop it into a link on this P3 software and send it to the TIPS hotline."

Lewis said for reporters to claim any type of reward for their information, the crime must be reported through the app.

“You have to call the crime stoppers hotline in order to get a tip. If you call the communications center, you aren’t going to get a tip. It has to go through crime stoppers for it to be paid by Crime Stoppers,” Lewis said.

The $1,500 software has been funded through the St. Joseph Police Department for the first year. Lewis said he hope the convenience of the app will make it easier for officers to follow up with victims.

"In the past if someone called in 238-TIPS, that's usually the only time we hear from them. We have no way to contact them,”Lewis said."If that tipster would log back into their account, they would see that someone from the police department, or the sheriff's department or the drug strike force has asked them for more information.If they wish to they can then start an anonymous conversation back and forth with someone in law enforcement.”

The P3Tips app is expected to launch Friday, February 1 and will be free on both Apple and Android platforms. The St. Joseph TIPS hotline will still be accepting calls at 816-238-TIPS (4877).