Crime committee talks community drug use at quarterly meeting

The committee met Monday at City Hall.

Posted: Dec 6, 2021 9:25 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Drug use in the community was one of the main topics of discussion at the Mayor's Blue-Ribbon Crime Advisory Meeting Monday at City Hall.

The news is nothing new for committee members who say it plays a role in increasing certain crimes.

Dr. Robert Corder, a chairman of the committee said 75% of crimes can be traced back to drug problems.

As the fight against drugs continues, local law enforcement is facing a new challenge. All departments are in need of more applicants.

The ongoing labor shortage, higher pay at other departments, and heightened safety concerns are to blame according to committee members.

"Staffing shortages continue to plague all of us," Sheriff Bill Puett, Buchanan County said.  "We need good solid people to help serve our community." 

Committee members said they remain optimistic despite the challenges, adding that collaboration is key when it comes to getting more drugs off the streets.

"I think the biggest takeaway is that people are working together in our county and region actually to help prevent crime." Dr. Corder said.

The next meeting for the blue ribbon committee is scheduled for next March.

It's a cold start to the week for your Monday with temperatures this morning in the 20s. Conditions were windy and cold today with highs only reaching the mid 30s and clouds increasing throughout the day. Winds did gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Tonight will be another chilly night with lows in the low 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Mild and dry conditions will continue through the work week. Temperatures for this week look to increase slightly everyday, potentially reaching the 60s for the high on Friday.
