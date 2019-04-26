Criminal case against Tyreek Hill reopened

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The criminal case against Chiefs' wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal has been reopened, according to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Reid confirmed the case was reopened Friday afternoon, as KCTV5 first reported.

On Wednesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced there would not be any criminal charges filed, but an audio recording was aired on KCTV5 Thursday night shedding new light on the case.

The Chiefs released a statement Friday morning echoing general manager Brett Veach's comments from Thursday night:

"We were made aware of the audio between Tyreek and Crystal. We were made aware of this information in real time, just like the general public. We were deeply disturbed and concerned by what we heard. We have great concern for Crystal, we are greatly concerned for Tyreek, but our main concern is with the young child. We decided at this time and for the foreseeable future, Tyreek Hill will not take part in any team activities. We are going to gather more information, we're going to evaluate this information and we will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill."

Hill released a statement through his lawyers Thursday before the recorded conversation between Hill and Espinal was released.

"I love and support my family above anything," Hill said in the statement. "My son's health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win."