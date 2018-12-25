Crossing Campus Shelter hosts first Christmas Dinner

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Crossing Campus Homeless Shelter hosted their first Christmas dinner and one six-year old boy was more than happy to help.

While most kids were excited for Christmas morning, Ethan Rodgers was excited for Christmas dinner, he would be serving it with his family to the people at the Crossing Campus Homeless Shelter.

“We give back to the community so we can just spread the joy of the season,” Ethan’s mom, Ramona Rodgers said.

The Rodger’s family along with 15 other volunteers served tomato soup, string beans, sliced ham, bread, pumpkin pie, and pecan pie to more than 40 people Tuesday evening.

“When a lot of people are focusing on what to get for Christmas a lot of these folks our guests here are just looking for a hot meal and a place to stay,” Crossing Executive Director Danny Gatch said.

Those using the shelter said they were thankful, amazed” and happy to have volunteers come to serve and eat with them on this holiday.

“It makes me happy that people will go the extra mile,” Cameron McFarren said.

To volunteer at the Crossing Campus Homeless Shelter, contact Danny Gatch at

(816) 217-2148.