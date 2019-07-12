Crypticon returns to St. Joseph Civic Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Crypticon KC is coming back to the Civic Center this weekend. The event is described as a pop culture experience that aims to bring an eclectic mix of cult culture.

"We love St. Joe," Chazz DeMoss, Owner Crypticon Conventions said. "It seems the fans love it too,"

Sci-fi, horror, and action, are just some of the different varieties of memorabilia that can be found at the convention. Vendors told us its an event that wows more and more people every year.

"People are usually blown away when they first get here," Nick Spencer, body piercer, Independent Tatoo said.

This is the third year for Crypticon KC in St Joseph after moving here from Kansas City, DeMoss says it captures a common thread among event goers.

"We find that we all share the same interest in pop culture," DeMoss said. "Everybody seems to gather up to that desire to be a part of that."

Every year those involved say it brings more people to downtown.

"There are people that come from everywhere to come to St. Joe," Spencer said. "It brings a lot of people to our city which is awesome."

Organizers with Crypticon KC said St. Joseph’s support for the convention, along with the tourism it generates makes the event a win-win for everyone.

"The community’s given to us," DeMoss said. "We’re trying our best to give back to them."