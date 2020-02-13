Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cup of Joe Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Local entrepreneurs collaborate their successes and lessons while growing their own businesses.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Diverse groups of local entrepreneurs gathered to celebrate the fifth year of Cup of Joe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -8°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -12°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -8°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -13°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -6°
Winds will gust up to 35 mph across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri giving us a wind chill reading from 10 to 15 degrees below zero. We have had 1 to 2 inches of snow across the area on Wednesday and with the cold air moving in tonight we could have some slick spots Thursday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories