"Cup of Joe" marks 6 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A group of local business owners met Wednesday morning to discuss ways to navigate through the pandemic.

They met near downtown for "Cup of Joe", a weekly gathering of business owners in the community.

"I feel so blessed to be able to be a part of the small business community and create jobs in our community," Allyson Fisher, local business owner said. "It's so needed now and always."

While this particular meeting celebrated the group’s sixth anniversary, much of the conversation focused on surviving the events of the past year.

"If you asked me two years ago would we [be talking about Covid-19 protection protocols] as such a big point of conversation in Cup of Joe, I would kind of laugh."

Fisher, who owns multiple businesses including Fantastic Fido's, a pet resort, says other industries severely impacted by the pandemic have had an effect on her.

"We’re so closely related to the travel industry with our dog boarding," She said. "[It's] been just painful really."

Justin Myers, owner of Heartland Paint said he's seen positive impacts

"We were very fortunate to see some upside of Covid in our business," He said. "Others had to either close down or see challenges."

Everyone involved with the group seeing the need now more than ever to pivot while relying on each other to see their way through the pandemic.

"Hearing what other business owners are doing to stay alive during Covid-19 and during these new practices has been so beneficial." Fisher said.

Cup of Joe meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Restoration Church located at 2nd and Francis St.