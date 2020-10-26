Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Curbside Absentee Voting Begins in Buchanan County

The Buchanan County Clerk's Office will hold curbside absentee voting at the Remington Nature Center from 3 p.m. 6 p.m. on Monday.

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 10:48 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Absentee voters will have a chance to cast a ballot this week in St. Joseph.

The Buchanan County Clerk's Office will hold curbside absentee voting at the Remington Nature Center from 3 p.m. 6 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday.

Curbside absentee voting will also take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Tuesday and Thursday of this week also from 3 p.m. 6 p.m.

This is for absentee voting only, you will not be able to drop off ballots.

You must have a reason to cast your vote absentee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Light snow is expected to persist through the day Monday in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then taper off Monday evening. 1" to 2" is possible. Record cold temperatures are forecasted for Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-teens to mid-20s. The will provide the first hard freeze, bringing an official close to the growing season.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories