Curbside Absentee Voting Begins in Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Absentee voters will have a chance to cast a ballot this week in St. Joseph.

The Buchanan County Clerk's Office will hold curbside absentee voting at the Remington Nature Center from 3 p.m. 6 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday.

Curbside absentee voting will also take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Tuesday and Thursday of this week also from 3 p.m. 6 p.m.

This is for absentee voting only, you will not be able to drop off ballots.

You must have a reason to cast your vote absentee.