Current board members decide to run for re-election in SJSD

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.)— After initial hesitation, current St. Joseph School Board member, Dr. Bryan Green, has decided to run for re-election in April.

There will be two seats on the SJSD Board of Education open due to Tami Pasley and Dr. Green's terms ending. However, they have now both decided to run for re-election.

“It’s an exciting time in the school district, but we've got a lot of work ahead of us moving forward, so I was excited to see that Ms. Pasley and Dr. Green both signed up to run for the board and continue on this journey that we've been embarking on for the past year now,” SJSD Board President Seth Wright.

And for Green, running for re-election wasn’t in the original plan.

“When I ran three years ago my intention was always to just run and serve for one term, I wasn’t planning on this extending into a second term, but I see the work that’s ahead and I see the work that we've done and the job is not done so I look forward to being a part of the process that continues to make strides for the district,” Green said.

Green says if re-elected he hopes to change gears and focus on ways to improve classrooms in the district.

“For better or worse, during the last three to five years, most of the attention has been on the board room, now we need to start bringing our focus back to the classroom—how can we best achieve what we want to achieve in the classroom, there is so much opportunity there,” Green said.

Part of that, Green says, will be looking into building facilities while on the long-range planning committee.

“Looking at long-range planning is a passion of mine, 'Are we running this district as efficiently as we can with the buildings we have? Are there some upgrades that are necessary? I think the answer is 'yes' but it’s a matter of where and at what pace,” Green said.

The last day to file for candidacy for the SJSD board elections is Tuesday, January 15th.