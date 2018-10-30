Clear

DEA Warns of drug laced Halloween candy

The DEA said there's not a specific threat but warns that the Midwest has seen a rise in drug-laced candies.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 2:30 PM

(ST. LOUIS) The Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division is warning law enforcement about suspicious candy this Halloween.

The DEA said there's not a specific threat but warns that the Midwest has seen a rise in drug-laced candies.

Last Halloween, the DEA discovered marijuana-laced candies sold in packages designed to look like traditional candies; including Munchy Way, 3 Rastateers, Twixed, Keef Kat and Rasta Reese's.

"Marijuana-laced or Methamphetamine-laced candies can go undetected, but have harmful effects on our children if ingested," warns Special Agent in Charge William Callahan. "We don't want anyone falling prey to an avoidable tragedy. Please check your candy closely. If you come across any suspicious treats that have unusual wrapping or misspelled candy labels give it to your local police department."

The St. Louis Division encompasses Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois.

