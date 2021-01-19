Clear
Dearborn residents hoping for another jackpot winner

Nine years ago the Dearborn gas station set the small town abuzz when word spread when they sold one of two winning Powerball tickets worth 588-million dollars

Posted: Jan 19, 2021
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

Back in 2012 a local trex mart was a “hot spot” when a couple won the Powerball Lottery. 9 years later, people are still coming here to buy lottery tickets, hoping there is some good luck leftover.
"I live here in Dearborn, I come out here about everyday, but of course that lottery is up now, so I bought lottery tickets," said Dearborn local Gary Adkins.
A familiar story for this lucky location...
"There was a lot of people out here trying to find out who it was when they knew it hit here, and a few days later they found out who it was, I guess," said Adkins.
Back then it was a Dearborn family who became the nation's newest multi-millionaires...
Now residents are hoping lightning strikes twice as the jackpot for Mega Millions grows to 850-million dollars...
"I just keep playing, hopefully I'll hit one day. Hit something, Even if it's a small one, I haven't been very lucky, I still keep trying,” said Adkins.

Cooler air is in place over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday. Temperatures only made it into the lower 40's on Tuesday. A fairly substantial warm up is projected for Wednesday. Then a cold front will work its way through the region Wednesday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.
