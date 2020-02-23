DEVELOPING: SJPD working scene involving at least two vehicles Sunday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department and first responders are working a scene Sunday afternoon at S. 16th Street and Lafayette Street.
The incident occurred a little after 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of S. 16th street and Lafayette Street.
KQ2 is working on confirming details and will provide them as they become available.
