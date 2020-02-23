Clear
DEVELOPING: SJPD working scene involving at least two vehicles Sunday afternoon

The St. Joseph Police Department and first responders are working a scene Sunday afternoon at S. 16th Street and Lafayette Street.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 3:55 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department and first responders are working a scene Sunday afternoon at S. 16th Street and Lafayette Street.

The incident occurred a little after 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of S. 16th street and Lafayette Street. 

KQ2 is working on confirming details and will provide them as they become available. 

Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Saturday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
