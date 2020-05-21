DMV offices see longer wait times due to social distancing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across the state, many driver's licensing offices are seeing long lines and increased waiting times due to new social distancing measures.

At the local office, efforts to control crowds inside have initially lead to uncontrolled crowds outside. Thursday morning, many people standing outside our local DMV waiting to get in were frustrated at some of the new regulations.

Socially distanced seating, mask usage, and decreased capacity limits have lead to changes according to management.

Terri Harris, president of Elle Management which runs the local DMV office, said those needing to visit the DMV will need to schedule an appointment online beforehand to secure a spot. Wait times, Harris said were up to 2 hours, she encouraged drivers to wait in their cars or find something else nearby to do while waiting.

The DMV is open regular hours despite misinformation that suggests otherwise according to Harris. For more information, and to schedule an appointment, Harris says people can visit this website.