DMV offices see longer wait times due to social distancing

Long wait times will likely come with your next trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Posted: May 21, 2020 6:41 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across the state, many driver's licensing offices are seeing long lines and increased waiting times due to new social distancing measures.

At the local office, efforts to control crowds inside have initially lead to uncontrolled crowds outside. Thursday morning, many people standing outside our local DMV waiting to get in were frustrated at some of the new regulations.  

Socially distanced seating, mask usage, and decreased capacity limits have lead to changes according to management.  

Terri Harris, president of Elle Management which runs the local DMV office, said those needing to visit the DMV will need to schedule an appointment online beforehand to secure a spot. Wait times, Harris said were up to 2 hours, she encouraged drivers to wait in their cars or find something else nearby to do while waiting. 

The DMV is open regular hours despite misinformation that suggests otherwise according to Harris. For more information, and to schedule an appointment, Harris says people can visit this website

Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.
