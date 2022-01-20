Clear
DWI suspect arraigned Wednesday

Ayala is charged with DWI after colliding head-on with Savannah Domann killing her and her unborn baby.

Posted: Jan 20, 2022 10:59 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Steven Ayala was arraigned Wednesday at the Buchanan County Courthouse, he was formally read the charge he faces of driving under the influence.

Ayala appeared virtually, as friends and family of Savannah Domann packed the courtroom.

The family spoke with us after the proceedings, taking time to thank the community for their continued support.

"I knew that savannah was loved but I didn't realize until this and I just hope that savannah felt this love when she was here and I'm sure she did but we're gonna fight and justice for savannah and rayden so this is day one and we're gonna make it through it as a family and extended family and in the community,” Stacey Armfield, Domann’s mother said.

The family says they are working to start a volleyball scholarship in domann's honor.

A hearing has been set for January 27.

