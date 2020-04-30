Clear
Daily's confirms coronavirus case at St. Joseph plant

Daily's said the employee has not returned to work since testing positive.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 9:53 PM
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:28 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officials at Daily's Premium Meats have confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at its St. Joseph plant.

The company made the announcement in a statement Thursday night.

Daily's said it is working with the health department and that the employee has not returned to work since testing positive. 

"Our main concern has been, and will continue to be, the well-being of our employees," the company said in a statement. 

The company said it is following CDC guidelines to reduce the risk of exposure to its workers including taking employee temperatures, providing facemasks, disinfecting common areas and adding extra hand sanitation stations.

The announcement comes as state health officials revealed 126 positive cases at Triumph Foods. Nearly 3,000 of the pork processing plant's employees are being tested after a cluster of cases were reported last week.

