(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officials at Daily's Premium Meats have confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at its St. Joseph plant.
The company made the announcement in a statement Thursday night.
Daily's said it is working with the health department and that the employee has not returned to work since testing positive.
"Our main concern has been, and will continue to be, the well-being of our employees," the company said in a statement.
The company said it is following CDC guidelines to reduce the risk of exposure to its workers including taking employee temperatures, providing facemasks, disinfecting common areas and adding extra hand sanitation stations.
The announcement comes as state health officials revealed 126 positive cases at Triumph Foods. Nearly 3,000 of the pork processing plant's employees are being tested after a cluster of cases were reported last week.
Related Content
- Daily's confirms coronavirus case at St. Joseph plant
- City confirms two positive coronavirus cases in St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Health Department reports 8 more confirmed coronavirus cases, total positive cases now at 42
- Third positive coronavirus case reported in St. Joseph
- St. Joseph now has 4 cases of coronavirus
- First confirmed case of Coronavirus in Kansas
- Mosaic reports no confirmed cases of Coronavirus
- City confirms 11 new positive coronavirus cases
- Missouri has four confirmed cases of coronavirus
- Coronavirus: First case confirmed in Doniphan County