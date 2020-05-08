Daily's confirms more COVID-19 cases at plant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Four employees have now tested positive for COVID-19 at Daily's Premium Meats, according to the company on Friday.

Daily's reported its first case on April 30.

The company said all four workers have not reported to work since being tested.

"Our message to employees continues to be if you don't feel well please stay home, contact your healthcare provider and get tested. We believe this is the best way to protect our workers and our community," the company said in a statement.

Triumph Foods owns 50 percent of the St. Joseph bacon processing plant. Final results from coronavirus testing at Triumph Foods showed that 412 workers tested positive for the virus. One Triumph Foods employee has died after contracting the virus.