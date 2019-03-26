Damage assessments underway for St. Jo Frontier Casino

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Damage assessments are underway at the St. Jo Frontier Casino following Friday's record crest of the Missouri River.

The casino sitting on the river's edge near the nature center did sustain damage. Staff with the casino were able to get inside the building on Monday and say that the main casino did not sustain any damage.

"The casino is fine. When the water came up it floated so it went up so there was no damage inside the casinos, which is great," the casino's general manager and vice president, Michael Tamburelli said. "The land-based casino has a lot of water damage."

Tamburelli said that there is a lot of mud inside the land-based casino where as much as 25 inches of water was. The bridge leading into the main casino is also damaged. The damage inside the building is similar to what was experienced in 2011.

The parking lot is also posing issues for the staff as getting access to the building is still very difficult. As of Tuesday morning, a large portion of the parking lot still did have water on it.

"The issue we are having right now is the parking lot," Tamburelli said. "Trying to get that to drain out. It's [the river] down to 26 feet right now so that's our big issue is trying to get that parking lot, hopefully most of that will run off."

Once the parking lot is clear, restoration teams will be able to get inside the begin the work of cleaning and repairing the damage inside.

Management of the casino continues to work the day-to-day operations in an alternate building, while hourly staff is home and is currently being paid.

As for the steps forward, management continues to monitor the river's levels and will get the work started on repairing damages as soon as possible.

"The priority is to get the casino back open as soon as possible," Tamburelli said.

There currently is not a timetable for when the casino may reopen.