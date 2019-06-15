Damage reported in Mound City after possible tornado

Photo Gallery 5 Images
(MOUND CITY, Mo.) A tornado possibly formed near Mound City Saturday afternoon with damage reported by law enforcement.
According to a storm report from the National Weather Service, video showed a brief tornado near Mound City. There are reports of trees and power lines down in the town.
