Clear

Damage reported in Mound City after possible tornado

A tornado possibly formed near Mound City Saturday afternoon with damage reported by law enforcement.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Photo Gallery 5 Images

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) A tornado possibly formed near Mound City Saturday afternoon with damage reported by law enforcement.

According to a storm report from the National Weather Service, video showed a brief tornado near Mound City. There are reports of trees and power lines down in the town.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates to this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
After last night's rainfall, additional storm chances are in the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours. Overall, the storms will be widely scattered but some of these could become strong to severe with hail as the primary threat but damaging winds are also possible. While not everyone will see rain today, it is a good idea to be weather aware if any of your plans take you outside. In addition, you will need to be drinking plenty of water as today's highs will be very warm in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events