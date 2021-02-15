Dangerous cold prompt local EMS to share helpful tips

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan county EMS has some tips for drivers travelling during this extreme cold.

As the area experiences some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far, they say they want to make sure drivers have the important items they need in case of an emergency.

They remind people to take stock of those items before venturing out.

Jon Roe, field supervisor said people should make sure to have coats, blankets, hats and gloves. He also reccomends drivers keep jumper cables handy to avoid getting stranded.

Roe said he has responded to accidents scenes in cold weather people didn't have coats, he urges drivers to be prepared for anything no matter how far they're travelling from home.