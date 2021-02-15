Clear
Dangerous cold prompt local EMS to share helpful tips

As temperatures are expected to reached near record breaking lows early this week, Buchanan county EMS is sharing advice for drivers planning on venturing out.

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 2:13 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan county EMS has some tips for drivers travelling during this extreme cold.

As the area experiences some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far, they say they want to make sure drivers have the important items they need in case of an emergency.

They remind people to take stock of those items before venturing out.

Jon Roe, field supervisor said people should make sure to have coats, blankets, hats and gloves. He also reccomends drivers keep jumper cables handy to avoid getting stranded.

Roe said he has responded to accidents scenes in cold weather people didn't have coats, he urges drivers to be prepared for anything no matter how far they're travelling from home. 

The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Saturday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for the weekend with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Saturday morning and Sunday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire weekend, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
