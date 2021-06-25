Clear
Dangerous ditch fills back up after torrential rain

The ditch filled with several feet of water Friday morning before slowly receding.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 4:28 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Heavy rains have filled a dangerous ditch back up with water.

The ditch on Pear Street is the site where a St. Joseph family tragically drowned after a car accident in April.

City leaders still want to see something done to make the area safer.

"It keeps raining and people start hydroplaning, the hole is still open. If they're going to hydroplane, at least give them some guardrails or something so they don't get sent into the hole and we end up in the same mess," said City Council member Spanky O'Dell.

Pear Street is a highway maintained by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

