Dangerous felon caught after multi-county chase

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A multi-county car chase starting in northwest Missouri ended Tuesday afternoon with a dangerous and violent fugitive in custody.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to assist Linn County Sheriff’s Office around 2:49 p.m. for a vehicle pursuit near the county line.

The fleeing vehicle was driven by an extremely violent and dangerous felon, who was wanted by Linn County and federal authorities. The suspect was a person of interest in an armed robbery, according to Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. He was said to be most likely armed.

During the chase near Wheeling, the suspect went north of U.S. 36 and almost hit a Livingston County Sheriff vehicle head-on.

While the suspect travelled west on U.S. 36 Livingston County Deputy John Stafford successfully used spike strips and got the right front tire on the suspect's Chevrolet pickup.

Officers then tried deploying spike strips again, but the suspect crossed into on-coming traffic on U.S. 36 and continued driving west in the eastbound lanes to Chillicothe. That’s when authorities said he exited the eastbound ramp going the wrong direction and turned south onto U.S. 65.

The suspect reached speeds near 100 mph, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase ended in Marshall on U.S. 65 and the suspect was taken into custody around 3:55 p.m.

The suspect’s pickup had lost at least two tires during the chase.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox found methamphetamine scattered on the driver’s seat and interior of the suspects truck.

Law enforcement saw the suspect throw items from the pickup during the chase, and at least one was recovered by the Missouri Fire Marshal Investigator south of Chillicothe along U.S. 65.

The suspect is being held by Linn County Sheriff’s Office until further notice.