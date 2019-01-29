Dangerously cold air expected Tuesday night and Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The coldest air of the winter season is expected to move in Tuesday night and last through Wednesday. Cold temperatures combined with a wind from the north will lead to wind chill values nearly 30 degrees below zero.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for much of the area. Counties included are: Buchanan, Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Holt, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, Caldwell, Livingston and Doniphan (Kan.). The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for areas to the south and west. Counties included are: Platte and Atchison (Kan.). The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday.

Timing of the cold air is certain. Temperatures on Tuesday will begin to fall during the afternoon and evening. By 6 p.m., air temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the single digits below zero and highs on Wednesday will be in the single digits above zero.

A wind coming from the north will lead to the temperatures feeling even colder. Feels like temperatures (wind chill) will be well below zero. Beginning Tuesday evening, it will feel between -5 to -15 degrees region wide. Overnight, these numbers will crash and become very dangerous. By Wednesday morning, feels like temperatures will be bitterly cold. The coldest numbers will be in St. Joseph and to the north and east where it will feel like -25 to -35 degrees. To the southwest, it will feel closer to -15 to -25 degrees. By the afternoon on Wednesday, the feels like temperatures will be anywhere from 5 degrees above zero to 10 degrees below zero.

Temperatures and wind chills will begin to rise on Thursday as the arctic air mass moves east. Temperatures by the weekend will be in the 40s and 50s.

In summary, the coldest air will be Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. That is when steps should be taken to protect yourself from dangerously cold air. With wind chills this low, frostbite on exposed skin can happen in 10-30 minutes. If you must be outside during the coldest parts of the day, wear extra layers, hats and gloves, and try to cover as much skin as possible. It is also recommended that you do not leave any pets outside due to the dangerous cold.