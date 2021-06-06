Datha Roberts celebrating her 103rd birthday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Datha Roberts an avid Line and Square dancer celebrated her birthday, with many of her friends and family on Sunday by dancing.

“She enjoys dancing, she enjoys people. She loves people,” said Judy Wilmes, friend of Datha.

“I appreciate everybody coming out, and I guess 103 is a lot to celebrate," said Datha.

Datha turned 103 just a few weeks ago, but is still as active as ever.

"Then she did a motorcycle ride to Easton cause that's where she was originally born and they had a cookout and stuff,” said Datha's grandson, Gregg Roberts.

Friends and family say her two favorite activities are playing cards and dancing.

“I like everything about it. I like the music, I like the dresses,” said Datha.

Datha helped start the original square dancing club in the area in the 70's.

“She would make her own dresses and she just always loved doing that cause she still sewed and such. She’s always been very active and them living on the farm they could come down and square dance and get around a lot of people. Made a lot of lifetime friends,” said Roberts.

Sharing her love of dancing with many others throughout the years, and she still attends many in the area.

“I still go to a lot of dances during the week in different places,” said Datha.

But picking a favorite song and dance? That's not as easy as some would think.

“I like a lot of them, and I like a lot of line dances that they do now too. They had a lot of new ones here that I thought were nice that I hadn’t seen,” said Datha.

Friends happy to celebrate their friend.

“Everybody loves her, she’s always happy, she’s always outgoing. she’s just got that kind of personality. just draws people in,” said Wilmes.